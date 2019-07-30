Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Leidos: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

July 30, 2019 6:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $136 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 93 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were $1.16 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The security and engineering company posted revenue of $2.73 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.64 billion.

Advertisement

Leidos expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.50 to $4.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $10.65 billion to $10.95 billion.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Leidos shares have climbed 58% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 22% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LDOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LDOS

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva walks off to claps after 39 years of service

Today in History

1619: First representative legislative body in America convenes at Jamestown