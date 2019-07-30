Leidos: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $136 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 93 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were $1.16 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The security and engineering company posted revenue of $2.73 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.64 billion.

Leidos expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.50 to $4.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $10.65 billion to $10.95 billion.

Leidos shares have climbed 58% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 22% in the last 12 months.

