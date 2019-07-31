Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Libya says largest oilfield closed, second time in 10 days

July 31, 2019 12:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s national oil company says it has suspended operations at the country’s largest oil field following the closure of a pipeline valve, the second halt in just over a week.

Wednesday’s statement by the National Oil Corporation says an unidentified group on Tuesday closed the pipeline linking the Sharara oilfield to the port of Zawiya, on the Mediterranean coast.

It says this is the second such closure breach of the pipeline in the last 10 days.

The field produces around 290,000 barrels a day worth $19 million. It’s controlled by the self-styled Libyan National Army led by Khalifa Hifter.

Advertisement

However, the forces aren’t in full control of the entire route of the pipeline, which runs partially through territories held by militias allied with the U.N.-supported government in the capital, Tripoli.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Color guard parades U.S. and Australian colors during exercise closing ceremony

Today in History

1790: First US patent awarded for 'pot-ash maker'