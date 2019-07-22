Listen Live Sports

Libya says production has resumed at its largest oil field

July 22, 2019 8:02 am
 
CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s national oil company says it has resumed production at the country’s largest oil field.

The National Oil Corporation said on Monday it reopened a pipeline valve which had been closed since the weekend. The company did not say who was behind the closure. The pipeline links the Sharara oil field to the port of Zawiya, on the Mediterranean coast.

The Sharara oil field, which produces around 290,000 barrels a day, is controlled by forces loyal to commander Khalifa Hifter.

His self-styled Libyan National Army launched an offensive on the capital, Tripoli, in April. The forces are now locked in a stalemated battle with militias loosely aligned with a U.N.-recognized government based in Tripoli.

Libya slid into chaos after the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

