The Associated Press
 
Lottery gets win in Pennsylvania casinos’ gambling lawsuit

July 12, 2019 8:09 pm
 
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s casinos have lost a bid to shut down online lottery games that they say are too much like casino gambling, just days before the state’s first casinos launch their own online gambling portals.

Friday’s decision in Commonwealth Court is a victory for the state lottery, although the casino owners’ 9-month-old lawsuit will continue.

Lottery officials say the games are in accordance with the 2017 state law that authorized them, but the casinos argue that some online lottery games violate it because they simulate slot machines and casino-style gambling.

On Monday, state regulators will allow Parx Casino and Penn Nation’s Hollywood Casino to launch their online gambling portals to patrons statewide as part of a three-day test.

Nevada, New Jersey and Delaware are the only other states that allow online casino gambling.

