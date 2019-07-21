Lufthansa resumes Cairo flights, British Airways stays away

CAIRO (AP) — Lufthansa resumed flying to Cairo Sunday following a one-day suspension due to safety concerns. The German airline’s website shows LH582 took off from Frankfurt after a two-hour delay and arrived in Egypt’s capital Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, British Airways continued with its seven-day suspension of flights to Cairo, and Egyptian Lt. General Younes Elmasry, Egypt’s minister of civil aviation, said he’s frustrated that the airline suspended flights without consulting Egyptian authorities.

Elmasry met Sunday with Sir Geoffrey Adams, British ambassador to Egypt, and both said they would work together to resolve the situation as soon as possible.

Adams apologized for not informing Egyptian authorities before British Airways announced it was suspending flights to and from Egypt for a week.

The U.S. warned citizens Friday about traveling to Egypt, saying terrorist groups including ISIS committed multiple deadly attacks. British authorities also warned against traveling to parts of Egypt due to terrorist attacks.

British Airways attributed its cancellations to what it called its constant review of security arrangements at all airports, calling them “a precaution to allow for further assessment.”

