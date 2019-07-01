Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Man claims discrimination in lawsuit filed over breakfast

July 1, 2019 7:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has filed a handwritten lawsuit against a fast food chain, saying he was discriminated against because he had too few hash browns with his breakfast order.

The Gaston Gazette reports that Tommy Martin of Mount Holly filed his lawsuit last Monday in U.S. District Court in Charlotte. Martin claims that because he is black, he got fewer hash browns than is typically served with Hardee’s breakfast platter. He said a cashier tried to correct the situation before a manager intervened and eventually refunded the purchase.

Martin called local police over the May 30, 2018, incident. He said his civil rights were violated and the slight created a fear of food.

Representatives from Hardee’s didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Monday.

Advertisement

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Navy rescue swimmer drops from an MH-60 Jayhawk

Today in History

1964: Civil Rights Act signed into law

Get our daily newsletter.