ManTech: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ ManTech International Corp. (MANT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $24.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 60 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $537 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $549.5 million.

ManTech expects full-year earnings to be $2.28 to $2.36 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.13 billion to $2.21 billion.

ManTech shares have risen 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $68.78, a climb of 15% in the last 12 months.

