Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Markets Right Now: Boeing, Caterpillar weigh on U.S. stocks

July 24, 2019 9:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Weak earnings reports from Caterpillar, Boeing and other companies are pulling major U.S. stock indexes lower.

Caterpillar dropped 6% in the first few minutes of trading Wednesday after its profits were weighed down by a cooling energy sector.

Advertisement

Boeing fell 1.4% after reporting a loss of almost $3 billion as it absorbed financial damage from the grounding of its 737 Max airplane.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

The S&P 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2% to 3,000.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 111 points, or 0.4%, to 27,232. The Nasdaq fell 14 points, or 0.2%, to 8,237.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.05%.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|24 Carahsoft - ATARC Federal Marketplace...
7|24 Update on GSA: Unrivaled Capability at...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt run a Summer Sun 5K

Today in History

1969: Apollo 11 safely returns to earth