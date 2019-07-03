Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Markets Right Now: Major US indexes close at record highs

July 3, 2019 1:38 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

1 p.m.

Major U.S. indexes are closing at record highs on a holiday-shortened trading day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wednesday easily beat the record it marked in October.

Advertisement

The S&P 500, a broader index tracked by many index funds, closed at its third straight record high, and the Nasdaq also closed at a record.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Health care and technology stocks led the gains. Merck rose 1.6% and Symantec soared 13.6% following a report that Broadcom was interested in buying it.

Markets will be closed Thursday for the Independence Day holiday.

The S&P 500 rose 22 points, or 0.8%, to 2,995.

The Dow rose 179 points, or 0.7%, to 26,966. The Nasdaq rose 61 points, or 0.8%, to 8,170.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.95%.

___

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews from Tom Temin and the Federal Drive by subscribing to our newsletters.

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are closing in on more record highs on a holiday-shortened trading day.

Health care and technology stocks led the gains Wednesday.

Merck rose 1.1% and Symantec soared 13.2% following a report from Bloomberg that Broadcom was interested in buying the company. Broadcom fell 3.7%.

Markets will be closed Thursday for the Independence Day holiday. Trading will close Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The S&P 500 index rose 16 points, or 0.5%, to 2,989. It’s on track for its third record high close in a row.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 98 points, or 0.4%, to 26,883 and is also closing in on a record closing high.

The Nasdaq rose 43 points, or 0.5%, to 8,153.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.95%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on a holiday-shortened day on Wall Street, putting the S&P 500 index on track for its third record high close in a row.

Health care and technology stocks led the gains early Wednesday.

Merck rose 1.5% and cyber security company Symantec soared 15.2% following a report from Bloomberg that Broadcom was interested in buying the company. Broadcom fell 2.8%.

U.S. markets will be closed Thursday for the Independence Day holiday. Trading will close Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The S&P 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,979.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 70 points, or 0.3%, to 26,857. The Nasdaq rose 18 points, or 0.2%, to 8,088.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.96%.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News Lifestyle News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor takes the oath of allegiance aboard "Old Ironsides"

Today in History

1884: France gives Statue of Liberty to the U.S.

Get our daily newsletter.