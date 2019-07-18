Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Markets Right Now: Stocks shake off early loss, end higher

July 18, 2019 4:05 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks shook off early losses and closed mostly higher on Wall Street as technology and bank stocks rallied.

IBM rose 4.5% Thursday after reporting solid results. The company, along with Apple, helped lift the technology sector to lead the broader gains.

Advertisement

Banks led financial stocks higher. BB&T rose 2.8% and SunTrust Banks rose 2.7%.

Major indexes were down most of the day after Netflix reported a slump in new subscribers that sank its stock and took other communications companies down with it. That sector remained the biggest loser of the day. Netflix sank 10.3%.

The S&P 500 rose 10 points, or 0.4%, to 2,995.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 2 points to 27,222. The Nasdaq added 22 points, or 0.3%, to 8,207.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are moving lower on Wall Street as a big miss in subscriber numbers by Netflix pulls down communications companies.

Netflix plunged 11.4% Thursday after saying its subscriber additions for the April-June period were far below its forecasts. The shortfall came after Netflix raised its prices.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Technology stocks also fell. Qualcomm lost 1.8% after European regulators fined the chipmaker $271 million and accused it of predatory pricing.

Union Pacific rose 4.5% after the railroad operator reported earnings that were far better than analysts were expecting. That came as a relief a day after rival CSX cut its revenue outlook.

The S&P 500 fell 10 points, or 0.4%, to 2,973.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 141 points, or 0.5%, to 27,080. The Nasdaq fell 48 points, or 0.6%, to 8,136.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are slipping in early trading on Wall Street, dragged down by communications companies after Netflix reported a big miss in its subscriber numbers.

Netflix plunged 9.4% in early trading Thursday after saying its subscriber additions for the April-June period were far below its forecasts. The shortfall came after the service raised its prices.

Railroad operator Union Pacific rose 4.5% after reporting earnings that came in well ahead of what analysts were expecting. That came as a welcome relief a day after rival CSX cut its revenue outlook for the year.

The S&P 500 index fell 3 points, or 0.1%, to 2,981.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36 points, or 0.1%, to 27,182. The Nasdaq fell 9 points, or 0.1%, to 8,175.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|19 Military Officer Job Fair
7|19 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ronald Reagan sails alongside USNS Matthew Perry during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1947: Harry Truman signs second Presidential Succession Act

Get our daily newsletter.