MicroStrategy: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) _ MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $20.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.98. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 14 cents per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $117.7 million in the period.

MicroStrategy shares have dropped almost 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $123.19, a decline of almost 4% in the last 12 months.

