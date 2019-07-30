Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

MicroStrategy: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

July 30, 2019 5:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) _ MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $20.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.98. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 14 cents per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $117.7 million in the period.

MicroStrategy shares have dropped almost 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $123.19, a decline of almost 4% in the last 12 months.

Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSTR

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva walks off to claps after 39 years of service

Today in History

1619: First representative legislative body in America convenes at Jamestown