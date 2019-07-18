Listen Live Sports

Netflix, United Rentals fall while Union Pacific, eBay rise

July 18, 2019 4:21 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Netflix Inc., down $37.23 to $325.21

The video streaming service suffered a slowdown in subscriber growth during its second quarter.

Novartis AG, up $4.03 to $94.26

The pharmaceutical company reported solid second quarter results and raised its profit forecast for the year.

eBay Inc., up 74 cents to $39.77

The e-commerce company beat Wall Street’s second quarter financial forecasts and said it is mulling the sale of two businesses.

United Rentals Inc., down $10.38 to $121.11

The equipment rental company trimmed its revenue forecast for the year because of bad weather and the integration of a recently purchased business.

IBM Corp., up $6.56 to $149.63

The technology and consulting company beat Wall Street’s second quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc., down $2.17 to $75.50

The chemicals company said its third quarter results will fall short of forecasts and cut its outlook for the year.

Union Pacific Corp., up $9.70 to $174.25

The railroad operator beat Wall Street’s second quarter profit forecasts as it cut expenses to offset lower revenue.

Philip Morris International Inc., up $6.66 to $87.71

The seller of Marlboro and other cigarette brands raised its full-year profit forecast after reporting strong second quarter results.

