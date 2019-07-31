NewMarket: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ NewMarket Corp. (NEU) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $74.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $6.63.

The holding company for manufacturers of petroleum additives and lubricants posted revenue of $563.4 million in the period.

NewMarket shares have increased roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $424.18, an increase of roughly 4% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEU

