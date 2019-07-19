NVR: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ NVR Inc. (NVR) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $210.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $53.09.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $45.15 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.76 billion in the period.

NVR shares have increased 44% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 12% in the last 12 months.

