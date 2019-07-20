Listen Live Sports

Officials: BA suspending flights from London for 2 days

July 20, 2019 2:45 pm
 
CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian officials say Cairo’s international airport has been notified by British Airways that the airline is suspending flights to and from London for two days.

Airport officials say the decision came after British official conducted regular security checks earlier this week at the airport. There were no additional details.

The officials said all other airlines were operating as usual at the airport. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.

British media outlets reported the airline was canceling flights to the Egyptian capital for seven days.

