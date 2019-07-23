Listen Live Sports

Old Line Bancshares: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

July 23, 2019 4:41 pm
 
BOWIE, Md. (AP) _ Old Line Bancshares Inc. (OLBK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $8.9 million.

The bank, based in Bowie, Maryland, said it had earnings of 52 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $35 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $26.7 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

Old Line Bancshares shares have dropped nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $26.09, a decrease of 26% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OLBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OLBK

