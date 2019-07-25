Listen Live Sports

Old Point Financial: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

July 25, 2019 6:44 pm
 
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) _ Old Point Financial Corp. (OPOF) on Thursday reported net income of $1.6 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Hampton, Virginia, said it had earnings of 31 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $13.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $12.1 million, which topped Street forecasts.

Old Point Financial shares have increased 3.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $22.60, a drop of 22% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OPOF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OPOF

