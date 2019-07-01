Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Owner of stolen cow accused of threatening sanctuary owner

July 1, 2019 7:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Maryland farmer whose cow was stolen and brought to an animal sanctuary in Virginia is now accused of threatening the sanctuary’s owner.

WJZ-TV reports “Life with Pigs” owner Ryan Phillips has filed a criminal complaint against 57-year-old Anthony Scott Braglio for “profane, threatening or indecent language over public airways or by other means.” The allegation stems from a phone call that Phillips secretly recorded after Baltimore County, Maryland, police recovered the stolen calf in May.

Phillips and others have accused Braglio Farms of neglecting the calf; Baltimore County investigated and found no such evidence.

Two women are charged with stealing the cow. Now James City County police say the commonwealth’s attorney is reviewing Phillips’ complaint against Braglio.

Advertisement

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Navy rescue swimmer drops from an MH-60 Jayhawk

Today in History

1964: Civil Rights Act signed into law

Get our daily newsletter.