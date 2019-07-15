Listen Live Sports

Pennsylvania casinos rolling out online gambling

July 15, 2019 9:55 am
 
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is joining the short list of states where online casino-style gambling is available.

State regulators on Monday are allowing Parx Casino in suburban Philadelphia and Penn National’s Hollywood Casino near Hershey to launch online gambling portals to patrons statewide as part of a three-day test.

Nevada, New Jersey and Delaware are the only other states where online casino gambling is legal.

A 2017 Pennsylvania law authorized an aggressive expansion of gambling and allowed the state’s casinos to operate casino-style gambling on websites and mobile applications for a license fee of $10 million.

The two casinos aren’t ready to roll out poker, however.

American Gaming Association figures show Pennsylvania is already the nation’s No. 2 state for commercial casino revenue, behind Nevada, at $3.2 billion last year.

