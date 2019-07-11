Listen Live Sports

Residents slapped with eviction notices after AP story

July 11, 2019 4:37 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two mobile home residents in North Carolina have been hit with eviction notices shortly after complaining to The Associated Press about spikes in their monthly lot rental.

The notices from Florida-based company Time Out Communities were delivered Thursday, two days after the residents were prominently featured in an AP story on those living in hurricane-ravaged Robeson County.

Both residents said their rent had doubled or tripled and that they had few other affordable housing options available after the low-income county was devastated by hurricanes Matthew and Florence in recent years.

Both evictions were filed on the day the article came out, which a lawyer representing both clients called “suspicious.”

But Time Out says they started the paperwork for both beforehand and that other evictions were also filed that day.

