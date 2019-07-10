Listen Live Sports

Richmond International Airport names new president and CEO

July 10, 2019 4:44 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond International Airport has named a new president and chief executive officer.

The Capital Region Airport Commission voted Tuesday to appoint Perry J. Miller to the position, effective Aug. 19.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Miller is currently the interim CEO of the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority in Jackson, Mississippi. He previously worked for more than 25 years in management positions with William P. Hobby Airport, George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Ellington Field, all part of the Houston Airport System in Texas.

Miller will succeed Jon Mathiasen, who has served as president and CEO of the Richmond airport since 2000.

In May, the airport had a record number of passengers for any month, with 392,263 passengers arriving or departing. That surpassed the previous mark set in August 2018.

