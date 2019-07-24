Listen Live Sports

Roadwork to cause delays on westbound Chesapeake Bay Bridge

July 24, 2019 6:57 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Maryland Transportation Authority says motorists can expect major delays on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge thanks to a $27 million deck rehabilitation project on the westbound span.

The authority says in a news release that long-term right lane closures will occur from Oct. 1 through April 16, 2020, but will be lifted temporarily during the Thanksgiving holiday. Then, from next April 16 through May 20, the westbound right lane will be closed continuously during weekdays but is scheduled to reopen during next summer’s travel season.

The lane closures resume beginning in fall of 2020 into spring of 2021.

Fully funded by tolls, the project will replace the westbound right lane bridge deck surface, make deck repairs, seal the bridge deck and replacing existing lane-use signal gantries and steel rail posts.

