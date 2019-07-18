Listen Live Sports

Sandy Spring Bancorp: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

July 18, 2019
 
OLNEY, Md. (AP) _ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $28.3 million.

The Olney, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 79 cents per share.

The holding company for Sandy Spring Bank posted revenue of $103.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $82.7 million, missing Street forecasts.

Sandy Spring Bancorp shares have increased 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 19% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SASR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SASR

