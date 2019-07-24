Listen Live Sports

Snap and Teradyne rise while Caterpillar and iRobot fall

July 24, 2019 4:51 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Snap Inc., up $2.78 to $17.61

The company behind messaging app Snapchat beat Wall Street’s second quarter financial forecasts.

Caterpillar Inc., down $6.19 to $131.91

The construction equipment company’s second quarter profit fell well short of analysts’ forecasts because of weak energy sector demand.

Texas Instruments Inc., up $8.93 to $129

The chipmaker’s second quarter profit far exceeded analysts’ forecasts and eased concerns about chip demand.

Teradyne Inc., up $9.85 to $57.94

The maker of semiconductor testing equipment gave investors a strong profit forecast after beating Wall Street’s second quarter financial expectations.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., up $38.36 to $777.96

The Mexican food chain reported a solid increase in online orders during the second quarter and exceeded analysts’ financial forecasts.

iRobot Corp., down $15.12 to $74.51

The company behind the Roomba vacuum slashed its profit forecast for the year because of the U.S.-China trade war and tariffs.

United Parcel Service Inc., up $9.12 to $114.39

Demand for next-day delivery helped push the package delivery service’s second quarter financial results beyond Wall Street forecasts.

Tupperware Brands Corp., down $3.40 to $14.42

The storage container maker slashed its profit and sales outlook for the year because of lower consumer spending.

