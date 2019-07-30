Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Sony’s profit dip, sticks to forecast for year

July 30, 2019 5:32 am
 
1 min read
Share       

TOKYO (AP) — Sony Corp. reported Tuesday a 33% drop in its fiscal first quarter profit as sales dipped in its electronics operations, including TV sets and camcorders.

The Japanese electronics and entertainment company’s April-June profit totaled 152 billion yen ($1.4 billion), down from 226 billion yen in the same period of the previous year.

Quarterly sales inched down 1% to 1.93 trillion yen ($17.7 billion).

Tokyo-based Sony, which makes Bravia digital TVs and the Aibo robotic dog, kept its profit forecast for the fiscal year through March 2020 unchanged at 500 billion yen ($4.6 billion).

Advertisement

For the latest quarter, sales from the company’s movie division Sony Pictures Entertainment benefited from the higher theatrical revenue from “Men in Black: International” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Its video game business benefited from better sales in its PlayStation 4 game console, it said.

Sony’s music unit also improved from the previous year because of the absence of equity losses for EMI Music Publishing recorded the previous year and higher sales, including streaming revenue.

Gains from Spotify have lifted Sony’s bottom line in recent months.

Sony, founded in 1946, was long seen as a pioneer, exemplified in the Walkman, which introduced the idea of mobile music to the world.

But until its latest recovery, it has struggled over some years in adjusting to the digital age amid competition from powerful rivals like Apple and Samsung. It has also suffered some bad luck such as an earthquake in southwestern Japan in 2017.

Juggling its widespread operations, which also include medical equipment and financial services, has also been a challenge.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

___

Follow Yuri Kageyama on Twitter at https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

On Instagram https://www.instagram.com/yurikageyama/?hl=en

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva walks off to claps after 39 years of service

Today in History

1619: First representative legislative body in America convenes at Jamestown