Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Spanish rail strike disrupts scores of summer travelers

July 31, 2019 7:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — Spanish national rail operator Renfe has canceled hundreds of trains on one of the busiest travel days of the year due to a strike over staffing levels.

The company said more than 700 scheduled services wouldn’t operate Wednesday, when many people are heading off on their summer vacation. Most Spaniards take their summer breaks in August.

The Spanish General Workers’ Federation also plans walkouts on three other heavy vacation traffic days — Aug. 14 and 31, and Sept. 1.

The walkouts are held in two periods of four hours each. The government stipulated that a minimum number of services must run on each day of the strikes.

Advertisement

The workers’ federation argues that a shortage of staff is leading to overwork and lower service quality. It says some 14,000 people work for state-owned Renfe.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Color guard parades U.S. and Australian colors during exercise closing ceremony

Today in History

1790: First US patent awarded for 'pot-ash maker'