Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Spok: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

July 31, 2019 7:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) _ Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $670,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Springfield, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The communications services provider posted revenue of $39.5 million in the period.

Spok expects full-year revenue in the range of $156 million to $174 million.

Advertisement

Spok shares have dropped 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $12.99, a fall of 10% in the last 12 months.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address cloud security in this free webinar.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPOK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPOK

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|1 IT & Cyber Day at Aberdeen Proving...
8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

David L. Norquist swears in as Deputy Secretary of Defense

Today in History

1790: First US patent awarded for 'pot-ash maker'