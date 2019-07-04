Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Study: Rising sea levels could cost Seattle $23B by 2040

July 4, 2019 11:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SEATTLE (AP) — A climate study has estimated that Seattle’s costs associated with sea level rise could be more than $23.8 billion by 2040.

KOMO-TV reported Wednesday that the Center for Climate Integrity conducted the evaluation of potential costs of constructing seawalls in 22 coastal states and the District of Columbia.

Washington state ranked seventh between New Jersey ($24.9 billion) and California ($21.9 billion).

Florida ($75.8 billion), Louisiana ($38.4 billion) and North Carolina ($34.8 billion) are projected to have the highest costs.

Advertisement

The study released in June says U.S. overall costs will top $400 billion.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

The analysis was done in conjunction with engineering firm Resilient Analytics and the University of Colorado.

The study used a sea level rise model, storm surge estimates and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shoreline data.

___

Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Science News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.