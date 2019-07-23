Listen Live Sports

Sweet mess: Syrup spills at edge of French Quarter

July 23, 2019 2:30 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Crews spent the night cleaning syrup from one block of a four-lane street along New Orleans’ French Quarter.

Police say a container truck spilled about 1,000 gallons (3,800 liters) of syrup Monday evening after a rubber shipping bladder broke.

Both eastbound lanes of Rampart street reopened at midmorning Tuesday and police tweeted a #SYRUPDATE that began “We’re not waffling.”

A police news release said one lane would close again Tuesday to ensure streetcar tracks are syrup-free.

Police say the trucker was cited for improper loading and size and weight limit violations.

Police spokesman Aaron Looney said in an email that the truck was registered to Braid Logistics North America LLC, and the kind of syrup was undetermined.

Rampart Street runs between the French Quarter and Treme (truh-MAY) neighborhoods.

