Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Swiss arrest 6 after Cameroonian guards rough up journalist

July 3, 2019 9:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GENEVA (AP) — The Geneva prosecutor’s office says six members of Cameroonian President Paul Biya’s security team have been arrested over the alleged harassment and injury of a journalist during a protest outside one of the city’s most prestigious hotels.

The prosecutor’s office said Wednesday that Biya’s security detail immobilized and slightly injured the journalist for Swiss public broadcaster RTS, then swiped his phone, wallet and bag on June 26. Some belongings were damaged.

The incident took place as the journalist was covering demonstrators who had gathered at the Intercontinental Hotel, a favored venue for high-level officials in Geneva, where Biya was staying.

The arrest of five men and one woman took place Tuesday. The woman, who holds a diplomatic passport, has been released.

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor takes the oath of allegiance aboard "Old Ironsides"

Today in History

1884: France gives Statue of Liberty to the U.S.

Get our daily newsletter.