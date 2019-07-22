Technology shines on an otherwise sluggish day for US stocks

NEW YORK (AP) — Technology companies were a standout in midday trading on Wall Street Monday in an otherwise sluggish day for the stock market.

The tech sector was the only one to boast sizable gains, led by Apple and Microsoft. Many other sectors were lower, especially makers of consumer products like Philip Morris International and J.M. Smucker.

Halliburton soared after turning in a solid earnings report, driven by gains in its overseas business, but otherwise earnings news was relatively calm ahead of a big week for earnings reports.

Nearly 150 companies in the S&P 500 will report their quarterly results before Friday. Investors have been assessing a mostly mixed batch of company results over the past week and have not been impressed. The market has been mostly sliding since hitting its latest record highs a week ago, and is coming off its worst week since May.

Whirlpool and TD Ameritrade report their results after the market closes. Later this week, the government will report initial figures on how fast the U.S. economy grew in the second quarter.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index was up 0.2% as of 11:45 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed at 27,151. The technology-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.6%.

BREACH BILL: Equifax rose 0.5% after a settlement was announced calling for the credit reporting agency to pay up to $700 million over a huge data breach two years ago that exposed personal information of nearly 150 million people. The breach was one of the largest ever to threaten private information.

SMOOTH DRILL: Halliburton rose 7.1% after the oil drilling services company solidly beat Wall Street’s second quarter profit forecasts. It highlighted growing revenue from abroad as demand for services rises.

CRACKED SHELLS: Cal-Maine Foods fell 3% after the egg producer tumbled to a wider-than-expected fourth quarter loss because of a sharp drop in prices. The company said an oversupply of eggs shaved 37% off the average price of a dozen eggs. It said the supply issue will likely hurt the company through the rest of the year and is being made worse by “a more productive flock.”

