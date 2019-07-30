Tenable: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) _ Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The cybersecurity software company posted revenue of $85.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $82.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Tenable expects its results to range from a loss of 12 cents per share to a loss of 11 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $88 million to $89 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Tenable expects full-year results to range from a loss of 50 cents per share to a loss of 48 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $346 million to $349 million.

Tenable shares have increased 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $30.34, a climb of 2% in the last 12 months.

