The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Tesla, Omnova rise while Broadcom, USANA fall

July 3, 2019 3:05 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Tesla Inc., up $10.35 to $234.90

The electric vehicle maker delivered more cars in the second quarter than any three-month period in its history.

Broadcom Inc., down $10.44 to $284.99

The chipmaker is considering a buyout of cybersecurity company Symantec, according to media reports.

USANA Health Sciences Inc., down $14.92 to $61.80

The dietary and skin care products company slashed its profit forecast because of weak sales in China.

Omnova Solutions Inc., up $3.49 to $9.91

The chemical maker is being bought by Synthomer PLC for more than $455 million in a cash deal.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., up $1.25 to $20.72

The investment banking and capital markets company reported a jump in profit on bond and equity trading.

CNH Industrial NV, up 37 cents to $10.64

Fitch upgraded its ratings for the agricultural and construction equipment maker to ‘positive’ from ‘stable’.

Conagra Brands Inc., up $1.59 to $28.26

The food maker gained ground as investors snapped up stocks of consumer product companies.

International Speedway Corp., down 30 cents to $44.86

The motorsports and entertainment company’s fiscal second quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

