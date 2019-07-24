Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
The Fayetteville Observer names 1st female executive editor

July 24, 2019 4:38 pm
 
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The publisher of The Fayetteville Observer says the newspaper has its first female executive editor.

Publisher Bob Gruber announced that Lorry Williams, who has worked in a number of positions at the newspaper over 32 years, will be the first female to lead the newsroom in the paper’s 203-year history. Williams succeeds Matt Leclercq, who recently was promoted to GateHouse Media’s national news editor in Austin, Texas.

Williams’ previous roles include senior news editor, deputy news editor and a reporter on numerous beats. She is a 1986 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a bachelor of arts degree in journalism.

___

Information from: The Fayetteville Observer, http://www.fayobserver.com

