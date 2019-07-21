Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
The Latest: Egypt aviation minister upset by paused flights

July 21, 2019 5:49 pm
 
CAIRO (AP) — The Latest on suspended flights to Egypt (all times local):

11:50 p.m.

Egypt’s minister of civil aviation says he’s frustrated that British Airways suspended flights to Cairo without consulting Egyptian authorities.

Egyptian Lt. General Younes Elmasry and British Ambassador to Egypt Sir Geoffrey Adams said Sunday they would work together to resolve the situation as soon as possible.

Adams apologized for not informing Egyptian authorities before British Airways announced it was suspending flights to and from Egypt for a week.

The U.S. warned citizens Friday about traveling to Egypt, saying terrorist groups including ISIS committed multiple deadly attacks.

British authorities also warned against traveling to parts of Egypt due to terrorist attacks.

British Airways attributed its cancellations to what it called its constant review of security arrangements at all airports.

German airline Lufthansa had also suspended flights but resumed flying to Cairo Sunday.

___

10:20 p.m.

Lufthansa has resumed flying to Cairo following a one-day suspension due to safety concerns.

The German airline’s website shows LH582 took off from Frankfurt after a two-hour delay and arrived in Egypt’s capital Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday, British Airways announced the suspension of its flights to and from Cairo for seven days.

British Airways attributed its cancellations to what it called its constant review of security arrangements at all airports, calling them “a precaution to allow for further assessment.” Lufthansa said it was suspending its flights as a precaution, mentioning “safety” but not “security” as its concern.

The U.S. warned citizens Friday about traveling to Egypt saying terrorist groups including ISIS committed multiple deadly attacks.

British authorities also warned against traveling to parts of Egypt due to terrorist attacks.

