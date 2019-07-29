Trex: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) _ Trex Co. (TREX) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $35.7 million.

The Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for severance costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The maker of fencing and decking products posted revenue of $206.5 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $202 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Trex said it expects revenue in the range of $205 million to $210 million.

Trex shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $68.10, an increase of slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

