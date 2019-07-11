Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

TSA says US travelers broke a record over July 4 holiday

July 11, 2019 12:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of people screened at airport checkpoints last Sunday set a record as people streamed home after a four-day holiday weekend.

The Transportation Security Administration said Thursday that its officers screened 2,795,014 passengers and airline crew members, barely beating a record set just five weeks earlier, over the Memorial Day weekend.

TSA screens about 2.2 million people on an average day.

The top four days and eight of the busiest 10 in TSA history have occurred this year, as airlines report booming travel demand.

Advertisement

TSA says that despite Sunday’s record crowds, fewer than 1% of passengers waited 30 minutes or more in checkpoint lines. The agency is telling summer travelers to arrive at the airport two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international one.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|11 10th Annual Integrated Air and Missile...
7|11 State of Autonomy: Intelligent Machines...
7|11 Gitlab and Cloud Foundry for Delivering...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard band performs for local orphanage in Burkina Faso

Today in History

1995: Diplomatic relations established between the U.S. and Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.