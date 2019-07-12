Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

UK rate-setter: Rates may be cut to zero in no-deal Brexit

July 12, 2019 4:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — One of the Bank of England’s nine monetary policymakers says it’s “more likely” that he will vote to slash the bank’s main interest rate to zero if the country leaves the European Union without a deal, to smooth its path to any future relationship.

In a speech Friday, Gertjan Vlieghe also said it would be “highly uncertain” when he would want to reverse that cut, as that would depend on how long it would take the British economy to recover from the shock of a no-deal Brexit and how far inflation rises following a fall in the pound and the imposition of tariffs on trade between Britain and the EU.

The bank’s main interest rate currently stands at 0.75%.

Most economists think Britain would sink into recession in a no-deal Brexit.

Advertisement

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.