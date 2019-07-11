Listen Live Sports

UN says 10 peacekeepers wounded by mine in northern Mali

July 11, 2019 1:00 pm
 
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says 10 U.N. peacekeepers were injured, four seriously, when a vehicle hit a mine during an operation outside Kidal city in northern Mali.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq says the U.N. Mission in Mali is investigating the incident early Thursday involving the mine-protected vehicle.

He says the injured peacekeepers are receiving medical care.

Mali has been in turmoil since a 2012 uprising prompted mutinous soldiers to overthrow the president of a decade. An Islamic insurgency and a French-led war ousted the insurgents from power in 2013, but extremist groups affiliated with al-Qaida and the Islamic State organization remain a threat.

The 16,000-strong U.N. mission in Mali is one of the most dangerous for peacekeepers. More than 100 peacekeepers have died since it was established in 2013.

