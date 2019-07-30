Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Under Armour: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

July 30, 2019 7:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) _ Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.3 million in its second quarter.

The Baltimore-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The sports apparel company posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 billion.

Advertisement

Under Armour expects full-year earnings to be 33 cents to 34 cents per share.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Under Armour shares have risen 55% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 33% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UAA

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva walks off to claps after 39 years of service

Today in History

1619: First representative legislative body in America convenes at Jamestown