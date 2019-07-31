United Therapeutics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) _ United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $205.1 million.

The Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $4.66 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option gains and non-recurring gains, were $3.63 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.40 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $373.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $331.8 million.

United Therapeutics shares have decreased 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 34% in the last 12 months.

