The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
US average long-term mortgage rates rise; 30-year at 3.81%

July 18, 2019 1:29 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose this week after three weeks of holding steady, tipped higher by expectations that the Federal Reserve could reduce interest rates soon.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate on the benchmark 30-year mortgage increased to 3.81% from 3.75% last week. Those are historically low levels for the key rate, which a year ago stood at 4.52%

The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans ticked up to 3.23% from 3.22% last week.

