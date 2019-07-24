Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

US back in top 5 innovative economies, China climbs to 14th

July 24, 2019 8:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States has reclaimed its ranking in the top five countries in the world for economic innovation, while China climbed from 17th to 14th position in the new list of nearly 130 nations.

The Global Innovation Index 2019 released Wednesday by the U.N. intellectual property agency says that “innovation is blossoming around the world.”

The list keeps Switzerland in the No. 1 spot, a position it has held since 2011. Next are Sweden, the United States, the Netherlands and Britain. The United States had fallen from fourth place in 2017 to sixth in the 2018 rankings.

Israel entered the top 10 for the first time this year at No. 10, while South Korea edged closer to the top 10 at number 11.

Advertisement

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|24 Carahsoft - ATARC Federal Marketplace...
7|24 Update on GSA: Unrivaled Capability at...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard, Botswana service members feel the rhythm

Today in History

1969: Apollo 11 safely returns to earth