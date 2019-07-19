Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
US citizen charged with training Islamic State group members

July 19, 2019 1:18 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities say a U.S. citizen from Kazakhstan who became a sniper and weapons trainer for the Islamic State group has been charged with terrorism crimes.

The charges were announced Friday in Brooklyn against Ruslan Maratovich Asainov, who was brought to the U.S. after his detention by Syrian authorities.

Federal prosecutors say the 42-year-old Asainov provided material support to the terrorist group since December 2013. They say he lived in Brooklyn from 1998 to 2013.

Prosecutors say Asainov first became a sniper for the Islamic State group before rising to an “emir” status and training other fighters. They say he also helped to establish training camps.

A message seeking comment was left with his lawyer.

