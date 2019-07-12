Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

US producer prices rise a modest 0.1% in June

July 12, 2019 8:41 am
 
1 min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. producer prices rose modestly in June, another sign that inflationary pressures remain subdued.

The Labor Department said Friday that its producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, rose 0.1% last month, same as the increase in May. Wholesale prices rose 1.7% from June 2018.

Toss out volatile food and energy prices and wholesale inflation rose 0.3% last month from May and 2.3% from a year earlier. Wholesale services prices rose 0.4% from May, most since last October, but goods prices dropped 0.4%

Energy prices fell 3.1% from May. Food prices rose 0.6%.

Advertisement

Inflation has remained tame throughout the record 10-year economic expansion, even as the unemployment rate has dropped to a very low 3.7%. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell cited persistently low inflation this week as a justification for potentially lowering short-term interest rates at the Fed’s next meeting late this month.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

The Labor Department reported Thursday that consumer prices rose 0.1% last month from May and 1.6% from June 2018.

In past economic expansions, tumbling unemployment has forced employers to raise wages to keep and attract workers, potentially heating up inflation. That hasn’t happened in the rebound from the Great Recession of 2007-2009. Wages have risen only modestly, and inflation has largely remained below the Fed’s 2% annual target.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.