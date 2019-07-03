Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

US services companies grow more slowly in June

July 3, 2019 10:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. services companies grew at a slower pace in June as the pace of hiring, orders and production decelerated.

The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, says its non-manufacturing index fell to 55.1 from 56.9 in May. Anything above 50 signals growth, though, and the services sector is enjoying a 113-month winning streak.

Sixteen services industries reported growth last month, led by real estate.

Services dominate the American economy, accounting for 84% of private-sector jobs.

Advertisement

Some respondents to the ISM survey expressed concern about heightened trade tensions — though the overall results remained healthy. President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports as the two countries seek to settle their differences over Beijing’s aggressive trade policies.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor takes the oath of allegiance aboard "Old Ironsides"

Today in History

1884: France gives Statue of Liberty to the U.S.

Get our daily newsletter.