Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Utility: Flawed sensor wiring played key role in blackout

July 29, 2019 4:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Electrical utility Con Edison says it’s figured out more details about why a relatively small problem escalated into a big blackout in Manhattan earlier this month.

The utility had already explained that the July 13 outage happened after a protective system called a relay failed to isolate a faulty high-voltage cable. A relay essentially can trigger a circuit breaker to keep a problem contained.

On Monday, Con Ed explained why the relay system didn’t work as expected: because of a flawed connection between some sensors and relays.

The utility says it has fixed the problem and is making sure it won’t happen elsewhere in the electrical system.

Advertisement

The blackout affected thousands of people for about five hours along a 40-block stretch including Times Square, Rockefeller Center and other busy areas.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor examines patient during visit to Angaur

Today in History

1958: US Congress establishes NASA