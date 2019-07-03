VCU renews contract with former Gov. Doug Wilder

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Commonwealth University has renewed a teaching contract with former Gov. Doug Wilder, who has been accused of sexually harassing a former employee.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the university has renewed Wilder’s contract as an adjunct professor.

Earlier this year a former employee of Wilder said he’d kissed her without consent.

The Washington Post reported that Sydney Black said she filed a complaint to police and school officials against Wilder, who is more than 60 years older than her. Black said Wilder took her to dinner on her 20th birthday, gave her alcohol and invited her back to his Richmond condo, where he kissed her.

Wilder has not publicly commented on Black’s allegations.

