VeriSign: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $147.5 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.24 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to $1.33 per share.

The internet infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $306.3 million in the period.

VeriSign shares have increased 46% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 20%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $215.84, an increase of 43% in the last 12 months.

Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRSN

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.