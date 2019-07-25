Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

VeriSign: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

July 25, 2019 4:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $147.5 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.24 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to $1.33 per share.

The internet infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $306.3 million in the period.

VeriSign shares have increased 46% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 20%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $215.84, an increase of 43% in the last 12 months.

Advertisement

_____

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRSN

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|25 Service Contract Act Training
7|25 Maryland Outreach - Small Business...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Naval Forces tour the Ghanaian navy ship GNS Chemle

Today in History

1952: Puerto Rico becomes autonomous US commonwealth