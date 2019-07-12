Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Virginia forestry department HQ gets new solar panels

July 12, 2019 5:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s forestry department has put up new solar panels on its headquarters as part of an effort to provide cleaner energy to state buildings.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced the 120 kilowatt project at a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday.

The Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy is working with state agencies to install more solar projects in state buildings.

The installation at the forestry building was funded by money previously received from the U.S. Department of Energy during the Obama administration. A local company, Sun Tribe Solar, installed the solar panel system.

Advertisement

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.